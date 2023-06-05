Home > Life MULTIMEDIA A quiet boat ride in Laguna Lake Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 05 2023 06:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A fisherman paddles along a section of the Laguna Lake as seen from the C6 road in Taguig City on Monday. Environment authorities previously said they are monitoring the possible overgrowth of blue-green algae during the onset of El Niño which can complicate water filtration systems and cause fish kill in the water basin. Laguna Lake algae overgrowth possible during El Niño, warns DENR agency World should prepare for El Nino, new record temperatures: UN Read More: Laguna Lake fisherman fisherfolk algae El nino algae overgrowth /news/06/05/23/ph-australia-to-hold-15-defense-drills-in-2024-army/news/06/05/23/court-yet-to-decide-on-de-lima-bail-petition/overseas/multimedia/video/06/05/23/11-sugatan-matapos-makipaghabulan-sa-mga-toro/news/06/05/23/pnp-naghahanda-na-para-sa-paparating-na-sona-ni-marcos/news/06/05/23/magiging-ugnayan-ng-pnp-comelec-sa-barangay-at-sk-elections-tinalakay