A quiet boat ride in Laguna Lake

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A fisherman paddles along a section of the Laguna Lake as seen from the C6 road in Taguig City on Monday. Environment authorities previously said they are monitoring the possible overgrowth of blue-green algae during the onset of El Niño which can complicate water filtration systems and cause fish kill in the water basin.