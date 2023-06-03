Home  >  Life

Riding out on World Bicycle Day

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 03 2023 11:36 AM

Cyclists mark World Bike Day

Cyclists mark World Bicycle Day on Saturday by riding out and doing laps around a mall in Marikina City. World Bicycle Day, an international observance recognized by the United Nations, promotes the benefits of cycling for health and the bicycle as a sustainable and affordable means of transportation. 

