Cyclists mark World Bike Day

MULTIMEDIA
Riding out on World Bicycle Day
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 03 2023 11:36 AM
Cyclists mark World Bicycle Day on Saturday by riding out and doing laps around a mall in Marikina City. World Bicycle Day, an international observance recognized by the United Nations, promotes the benefits of cycling for health and the bicycle as a sustainable and affordable means of transportation.
