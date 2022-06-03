Home  >  Life

Cycling on World Bicycle Day

Rolex Dela Peña, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jun 03 2022 12:46 PM

Citizens use a dedicated lane to ride their bicycles along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Friday. The United Nations recognizes June 3 as World Bicycle Day, to highlight the bicycle as an economical, environmentally sustainable and healthy mode of transportation. 

