Borongan celebrates 2022 Charter Month

Borongan artists paint seawall for Arts Week

Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Local artists paint a mural on a 100-meter piece of the seawall along Baybay Boulevard by Borongan Bay on Thursday for the Arts Week of the city’s 2022 Charter Month celebration. The mural will serve as a model for the rest of the 2-kilometer art walk, with the theme "Resilience in Faith, Nature and Environment” and is the local government bids for the Guinness record of longest sea wall mural painting.

