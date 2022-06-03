Borongan celebrates 2022 Charter Month

MULTIMEDIA
Borongan artists paint seawall for Arts Week
Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 03 2022 10:03 PM
Local artists paint a mural on a 100-meter piece of the seawall along Baybay Boulevard by Borongan Bay on Thursday for the Arts Week of the city’s 2022 Charter Month celebration. The mural will serve as a model for the rest of the 2-kilometer art walk, with the theme "Resilience in Faith, Nature and Environment” and is the local government bids for the Guinness record of longest sea wall mural painting.
