Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Cycling on World Bicycle Day Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 03 2021 08:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Cyclists use the dedicated bike lane along Commonwealth Avenue on World Bike Day, Thursday. Active transport has gained popularity in the country since the government started limiting the use of public transportation to curb the spread of COVID-19 with various government agencies working on the development of a bike lane network in the metro. Read More: World Bicycle Day International Bicycle Day bike bicycle cyclists bike lane Commonwealth active transport /news/06/05/21/1-million-more-sinovac-covid-19-shots-to-arrive-in-ph-sunday/news/06/05/21/business-mentor-how-to-innovate-in-your-business/business/06/05/21/sothebys-sells-first-nft-that-sparked-a-craze/overseas/06/05/21/famed-tiananmen-square-tank-man-photo-vanishes-from-bing-search-engine/overseas/06/05/21/mexico-mine-collapse-leaves-seven-workers-trapped