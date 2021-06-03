Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Cycling on World Bicycle Day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 03 2021 08:37 PM

Cycling on World Bicycle Day

Cyclists use the dedicated bike lane along Commonwealth Avenue on World Bike Day, Thursday. Active transport has gained popularity in the country since the government started limiting the use of public transportation to curb the spread of COVID-19 with various government agencies working on the development of a bike lane network in the metro. 

Read More:  World Bicycle Day   International Bicycle Day   bike   bicycle   cyclists   bike lane   Commonwealth   active transport  