MULTIMEDIA
CCP illuminated in PH colors
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 02 2023 10:14 PM
A man stands by the Cultural Center of the Philippines illuminated in the colors of the Philippine flag to mark National Flag Day on Friday. The lights are set to continue until June 12, 2023, the country’s Independence Day.
