MULTIMEDIA

'Pridestrian Crossing' for Pride Month

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People walk along the "Pridestrian Crossing", a pedestrian lane painted in the vibrant colors of the LGBTQ at the Araneta Center in Cubao, Quezon City on Thursday, in celebration of Pride Month. Pride Month marked every June honors the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York and aims to achieve equal rights and opportunities for the LGBTQ community.