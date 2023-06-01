Home > Life MULTIMEDIA 'Pridestrian Crossing' for Pride Month Maria Tan, ABS-CBN Posted at Jun 01 2023 06:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People walk along the "Pridestrian Crossing", a pedestrian lane painted in the vibrant colors of the LGBTQ at the Araneta Center in Cubao, Quezon City on Thursday, in celebration of Pride Month. Pride Month marked every June honors the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York and aims to achieve equal rights and opportunities for the LGBTQ community. Pride month, pride merch: How to go beyond rainbow capitalism VIRAL: Lesbian love in fast food ad earns praise online Read More: LGBTQ Pridestrian Crossing Pride Month Araneta City /news/06/01/23/all-systems-go-for-last-phase-of-oriental-mindoro-oil-spill-cleanup/business/06/01/23/ph-eyes-500-pct-increase-in-milk-output-in-5-years-agency/sports/06/01/23/pvl-petro-gazz-signs-galdones-ipac/sports/06/01/23/butler-says-heat-nuggets-furore-in-past/sports/06/01/23/djokovic-continues-french-open-progress-after-kosovo-controversy