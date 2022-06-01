Pilgrimage of El Rocio begins

MULTIMEDIA

Pilgrims pay tribute to Virgin of El Rocio

Raul Caro, EPA-EFE

People taking part in the religious pilgrimage of El Rocio to pay tribute to the Virgin of El Rocio cross the Castilla's street in Sevilla, Spain on Wednesday. The traditional 'La Venida' of Rocio Pilgrimage, held every seven years, is one of the most important traditions in the region, attracting thousands from across Andalucia and the entire country.