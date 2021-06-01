MULTIMEDIA

Frontliners against urban decay

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Workers from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Manila’s Department of Public Services (DPS), and “River Warriors” from Pasig River Coordinating and Management Office (PRCMO) join forces during an Anti-Dengue Clearing Operations and Estero Clean-up at the Estero Tripa de Gallina in San Andres Bukid, Manila on Tuesday. The estero cleanup and anti-dengue clearing operation are part of the different agencies’ drive against urban decay.