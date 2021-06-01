MULTIMEDIA
Frontliners against urban decay
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 01 2021 04:26 PM
Workers from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Manila’s Department of Public Services (DPS), and “River Warriors” from Pasig River Coordinating and Management Office (PRCMO) join forces during an Anti-Dengue Clearing Operations and Estero Clean-up at the Estero Tripa de Gallina in San Andres Bukid, Manila on Tuesday. The estero cleanup and anti-dengue clearing operation are part of the different agencies’ drive against urban decay.
