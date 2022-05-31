Antipolo diocese receives 3rd canonically crowned image

MULTIMEDIA

Canonical coronation of Nuestra Señora de Aranzazu reenacted

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Viber

Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines His Excellency Charles Brown D.D celebrates mass and leads the reenactment of the canonical coronation of the Nuestra Señora de Aranzazu at the Diocese of the Nuestra Señora de Aranzazu church in San Mateo, Rizal on Tuesday. The image is the 3rd canonically crowned image of the Blessed Mother in Antipolo diocese after the image of the Our Lady of Peace and Voyage in 1926, and Marikina Patroness, Our Lady of the Abandoned, in 2005.