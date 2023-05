Angelica Lopez wins Binibining Pilipinas International crown

MULTIMEDIA

Angelica Lopez crowned Binibining Pilipinas International

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez (2nd left), Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023 Anna Valencia Lakrini (2nd right), first runner-up Katrina Anne Johnson (left) and second runner-up Atasha Reign Parani (right) pose for photos during the Binibining Pilipinas coronation night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday. Lopez was crowned by reigning 2022 Miss International Jasmin Selber.