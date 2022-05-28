Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Stitching together the Stars and the Sun on National Flag Day

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 28 2022 01:46 PM

Stitching together the Stars and the Sun

Flagmakers continue to work on orders inside their shop in Manila on Saturday, National Flag Day. The National Flag Day signals the start of 15 days before the commemoration of Philippine Independence Day on June 12. 

Read More:  National Flga Day   flag makers   Philippine flag   Manila  