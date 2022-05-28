Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Stitching together the Stars and the Sun on National Flag Day George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 28 2022 01:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Flagmakers continue to work on orders inside their shop in Manila on Saturday, National Flag Day. The National Flag Day signals the start of 15 days before the commemoration of Philippine Independence Day on June 12. Read More: National Flga Day flag makers Philippine flag Manila /overseas/06/02/22/who-north-korea-covid-outbreak-likely-getting-worse/news/06/02/22/us-navy-philippines-to-join-pacific-naval-exercises/opinions/06/02/22/opinion-our-detrimental-dependence-on-dynasties/entertainment/06/02/22/heard-and-depp-both-liable-for-defamation-jury/sports/06/02/22/stamp-fairtex-roots-for-jenelyn-olsim-to-win-in-one-158