National Flag Day in Luneta

MULTIMEDIA

PH marks 124th National Flag Day

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

The Philippine Navy leads a flag-raising ceremony at the Monument of Dr. Jose Rizal at Luneta Park on the celebration of the country’s 124th National Flag Day on Saturday. National Flag Day marks the day the national colors were first unfurled in Imus, Cavite and culminates on Independence Day, June 12.