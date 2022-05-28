National Flag Day in Luneta

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA PH marks 124th National Flag Day ABS-CBN News Posted at May 28 2022 10:36 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Philippine Navy leads a flag-raising ceremony at the Monument of Dr. Jose Rizal at Luneta Park on the celebration of the country’s 124th National Flag Day on Saturday. National Flag Day marks the day the national colors were first unfurled in Imus, Cavite and culminates on Independence Day, June 12. Read More: National Flag Day Philippine Navy flag raising ceremony 124th National Flag Day /overseas/06/02/22/who-north-korea-covid-outbreak-likely-getting-worse/news/06/02/22/us-navy-philippines-to-join-pacific-naval-exercises/opinions/06/02/22/opinion-our-detrimental-dependence-on-dynasties/entertainment/06/02/22/heard-and-depp-both-liable-for-defamation-jury/sports/06/02/22/stamp-fairtex-roots-for-jenelyn-olsim-to-win-in-one-158