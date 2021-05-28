MULTIMEDIA

Pink sunset in Mabini, Batangas

Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Residents spend time by the beach as the sun sets in Barangay San Jose, Mabini, Batangas on Thursday. Domestic tourism is allowed in Anilao, Batangas with the implementation of standard health protocols like wearing of masks and observance of physical distancing as the province remains under general community quarantine.