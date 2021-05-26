Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Super Flower Blood Moon ends

Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 27 2021 12:17 AM

Super Flower Blood Moon ends

The total lunar eclipse ends as seen from Mount Gulugod Baboy in Mabini town, Batangas on Wednesday. The lunar event was dubbed the Super Flower Blood Moon, as the full moon during the month of May is called the Flower Moon, was also at its closest point to Earth making it look larger, and its light is scattered through the atmosphere, making it appear red. 

Read More:  total lunar eclipse   lunar eclipse   supermoon   Blood Moon   moon   eclipse   astronomy   Batangas   Super Flower Blood Moon   multimedia   multimedia photos  