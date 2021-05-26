MULTIMEDIA

Super Flower Blood Moon ends

Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

The total lunar eclipse ends as seen from Mount Gulugod Baboy in Mabini town, Batangas on Wednesday. The lunar event was dubbed the Super Flower Blood Moon, as the full moon during the month of May is called the Flower Moon, was also at its closest point to Earth making it look larger, and its light is scattered through the atmosphere, making it appear red.