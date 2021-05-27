Leaving them out to dry

Home  >  Life

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 27 2021 09:05 PM

Men use split bamboo framed nets called "kapil" to flip fish and dry them evenly at a drying yard in Rosario, Cavite which is known for dried fish on Thursday. The fish are sold for P150/kilo usually to market stall owners in nearby areas. 

