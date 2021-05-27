Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Leaving them out to dry Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 27 2021 09:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Men use split bamboo framed nets called "kapil" to flip fish and dry them evenly at a drying yard in Rosario, Cavite which is known for dried fish on Thursday. The fish are sold for P150/kilo usually to market stall owners in nearby areas. Read More: fish dried fish market ROsario Cavite /news/05/27/21/ph-must-support-ip-waiver-covid19-vaccine-access/sports/05/27/21/tennis-no-one-is-invincible-rafael-nadal-says-ahead-of-french-open/news/05/27/21/arrest-warrant-out-for-vlogger-tim-sawyer-for-domestic-violence/sports/05/27/21/mobile-legends-execration-ends-onic-phs-mpl7-run-in-thrilling-3-2-victory/life/05/27/21/rabiya-mateo-umaasa-teleserye-bago-matapos-ang-taon