Art Basel Hong Kong opens

Art Basel opens in Hong Kong

Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE

Posted at May 26 2022 10:59 PM

A visitor takes photos of a sculpture by Gongkan titled “A Boy and Someone from Nowhere” at Art Basel in Hong Kong on Thursday. The 2022 edition of Art Basel features 130 exhibitors and runs through May 29. 

