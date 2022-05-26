Art Basel Hong Kong opens

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Art Basel opens in Hong Kong Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE Posted at May 26 2022 10:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A visitor takes photos of a sculpture by Gongkan titled “A Boy and Someone from Nowhere” at Art Basel in Hong Kong on Thursday. The 2022 edition of Art Basel features 130 exhibitors and runs through May 29. Read More: Art Basel exhibit Hong Kong Art Basel Hong Kong A Boy and Someone from Nowhere /video/overseas/05/26/22/more-details-revealed-about-texas-gunman/video/news/05/26/22/marcos-taps-manny-bonoan-as-public-works-secretary/video/business/05/26/22/diokno-tapped-as-marcos-jrs-finance-secretary/video/news/05/26/22/comelec-proclaims-winning-party-lists/overseas/05/26/22/japan-vietnam-vow-to-confront-security-threats