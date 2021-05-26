Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Watching the lunar eclipse Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 26 2021 10:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman watches a lunar eclipse, the first one in more than two years, coinciding with the year’s biggest supermoon from Quezon City on Wednesday. The next partial lunar eclipse will be on November 19 while the next total lunar eclipse won’t be until May 16, 2022. Super blood Moon: Everything you need to know Read More: total lunar eclipse lunar eclipse supermoon Blood Moon moon eclipse astronomy multimedia multimedia photos /sports/05/26/21/fiba-gilas-3x3-ends-day-1-of-oqt-with-lopsided-defeat-to-slovenia/entertainment/05/26/21/cruella-pits-stone-vs-thompson-in-punk-disney-fashion-duel/video/news/05/26/21/qc-councilor-pumaren-defends-aid-distribution-after-alleged-health-protocol-breach/video/news/05/26/21/pnp-willing-to-open-all-drug-war-records-to-doj/business/05/26/21/ford-says-40-of-sales-to-be-electric-vehicles-by-2030