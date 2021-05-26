Home  >  Life

Watching the lunar eclipse

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 26 2021 10:50 PM

A woman watches a lunar eclipse, the first one in more than two years, coinciding with the year’s biggest supermoon from Quezon City on Wednesday. The next partial lunar eclipse will be on November 19 while the next total lunar eclipse won’t be until May 16, 2022. 

