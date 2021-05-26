Home  >  Life

Teach a man to fish

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 26 2021 08:10 PM

Local fishermen prepare to sail from the breakwater of Baseco Compound in Tondo, Manila amid the general community quarantine enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19, on Wednesday. The OCTA Research group in a press briefing during the day said it does not recommend the easing of the current quarantine restriction even with the drop in the average new COVID-19 cases in the capital region as it does not mean there will no longer be another surge.

