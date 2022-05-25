Panda named in cub-naming ceremony

MULTIMEDIA

Sheng Yi plays with mom during cub-naming ceremony

Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE

Sheng Yi (L), a female panda cub born in Malaysia, plays with her mother Liang Liang (R) during the cub-naming ceremony at National Zoo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday. Liang Liang, loaned to Malaysia with partner Xing Xing for 10 years by China to celebrate diplomatic ties, gave birth to her third baby, Sheng Yi (peace and friendship) on 31 May 2021.