Guinness World Records names Nepalese world's shortest teenager

Prabin Ranabhat, EPA-EFE

Posted at May 24 2022 10:59 PM

Nepalese claims world's shortest teenager title

Eighteen-year-old Dor Bahadur Khapangi poses with a Guinness World Records certificate in Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday after he was acknowledged as the world's shortest person. Guinness World Records has acknowledged the 73.43 centimeters tall Dor Bahadur Khapangi as the world's shortest person. 

