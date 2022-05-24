Nepalese claims world's shortest teenager title

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Guinness World Records names Nepalese world's shortest teenager Prabin Ranabhat, EPA-EFE Posted at May 24 2022 10:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Eighteen-year-old Dor Bahadur Khapangi poses with a Guinness World Records certificate in Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday after he was acknowledged as the world's shortest person. Guinness World Records has acknowledged the 73.43 centimeters tall Dor Bahadur Khapangi as the world's shortest person. Read More: Dor Bahadur Khapangi shortest teenager Guinness World Record Nepal /overseas/05/25/22/amnesty-urges-saudi-to-halt-execution-of-2-men/overseas/05/24/22/10-dead-in-attack-on-bars-hotel-in-central-mexico/news/05/24/22/mandatory-face-mask-sa-france-inalis-na/news/05/24/22/guro-patay-matapos-sumalpok-ang-motorsiklo-sa-truck/overseas/05/24/22/putin-allies-eye-prolonged-conflict-in-ukraine