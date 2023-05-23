Home  >  Life

Chelsea in Bloom floral show brings color to London

Neil Hall, EPA-EFE

Posted at May 23 2023 11:18 PM

Women photograph floral displays during the 'Chelsea in Bloom' floral show in London, Britain on Tuesday. The floral art show is displayed across the Chelsea area of London and runs from May 23 to 28. 

