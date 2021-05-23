MULTIMEDIA

Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride in Parañaque

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Motorcycle riders wearing tailored suits participate in the 10th Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride along Macapagal Avenue in Paranaque City on Sunday. Around 60,000 classic and vintage style motorcycle riders across the world are expected to join the annual ride, which first started in Sydney, Autralia, in a bid to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men's mental health.