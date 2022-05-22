MULTIMEDIA
Celebrating the feast of Sta. Rita de Cascia in Baclaran
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 22 2022 02:57 PM
Burst of water from a fire hose refreshes Roman Catholic devotees as they celebrate the feast day of Sta. Rita de Cascia in Paranaque City on Sunday. Sta. Rita de Cascia was canonized as the patron saint of impossible causes, heartbroken women, abuse victims, difficult marriages and parenthood.
