Harvesting salt under the summer heat

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 22 2021 02:45 PM

A worker harvests salt from a saltern, which are used as fish pens during the wet season, in Barangay Sta. Isabel in Kawit, Cavite amid the summer heat on Saturday. Climate change has compromised salt production due to unpredictable weather caused by global warming. 

