MULTIMEDIA

Spending time outdoors

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Residents spend their weekend afternoon outdoors along a closed road in Pandacan, Manila on Saturday. Quarantine restrictions in the greater Manila area, also known as NCR Plus, have been eased, allowing for more businesses to open as the country recorded its 5th straight quarter of contraction caused mainly by the COVID-19 pandemic.