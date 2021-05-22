MULTIMEDIA
Spending time outdoors
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 22 2021 09:31 PM
Residents spend their weekend afternoon outdoors along a closed road in Pandacan, Manila on Saturday. Quarantine restrictions in the greater Manila area, also known as NCR Plus, have been eased, allowing for more businesses to open as the country recorded its 5th straight quarter of contraction caused mainly by the COVID-19 pandemic.
