Binibinig Pilipinas hold ‘Grand Parade of Beauties’

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

The Binibining Pilipinas candidates join the "Grand Parade of Beauties," a motorcade around the Araneta Center in Quezon City on Sunday, ahead of the pageant coronation night next week. Forty candidate will compete during the 2023 Binibining Pilipinas Grand Coronation Night on May 28.