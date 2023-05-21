Home  >  Life

Celebrating the feast of Sta. Rita de Casia

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 21 2023 06:09 PM

Feast of Sta. Rita de Casia

Volunteer firefighters splash water on the residents of Baclaran in Paranaque City during the Karakol 2023 along Roxas Boulevard on Sunday. Karakol is celebrated in honor of Baclaran’s patron saint Sta. Rita de Casia. 

