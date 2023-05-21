Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Celebrating the feast of Sta. Rita de Casia ABS-CBN News Posted at May 21 2023 06:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Volunteer firefighters splash water on the residents of Baclaran in Paranaque City during the Karakol 2023 along Roxas Boulevard on Sunday. Karakol is celebrated in honor of Baclaran’s patron saint Sta. Rita de Casia. Read More: Karakol Sta. Rita De Casia Baclaran Paranaque /news/05/21/23/fast-craft-collides-with-another-vessel-in-waters-off-mactan/sports/05/21/23/bacolod-tay-tung-nu-nazareth-through-to-final-4-of-gvil/news/05/21/23/hustisya-hiling-ng-kaanak-ng-architect-na-ginahasa-pinatay/video/entertainment/05/21/23/boboy-garrovillo-jim-paredes-grace-asap-stage/news/05/21/23/7-more-cases-of-omicron-subvariant-arcturus-detected-doh