Tattoo Week returns after COVID-19 hiatus

Andre Coelheo, EPA-EFE

Posted at May 21 2022 12:54 PM

Tattoo Week returns in Rio

An artist works on a tattoo during the IX Tattoo Week in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Friday. The traditional tattoo week is taking place again after two years of paralysis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

