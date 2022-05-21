Tattoo Week returns in Rio

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Tattoo Week returns after COVID-19 hiatus Andre Coelheo, EPA-EFE Posted at May 21 2022 12:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber An artist works on a tattoo during the IX Tattoo Week in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Friday. The traditional tattoo week is taking place again after two years of paralysis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: IX Tattoo Week Tattoo Week Brazil Tattoo Week Brazil Rio de Janeiro tattoo tattoo artist /news/05/21/22/no-need-to-close-ph-borders-amid-monkeypox-fears-adviser/sports/05/21/22/gilas-downs-malaysia-a-win-away-from-sea-games-sweep/video/news/05/21/22/street-dwellers-sa-maynila-dinala-sa-evacuation-center/entertainment/05/21/22/celebrities-express-their-love-thanks-to-susan-roces/business/05/21/22/gasoline-prices-forecast-to-increase-by-p4