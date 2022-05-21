Graffiti artists kick off MOS PH 2022

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Graffiti artists brighten up 'Meeting of Styles PH 2022' George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 21 2022 09:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber An artist works on a piece during the "Meeting of Styles" graffiti festival at an open parking lot in Quezon City on Saturday. The international street art and graffiti event which originated in Germany features artists from different parts of the world for a two-day event, May 21-22. Read More: graffiti MOS PH Meeting of Styles mural /news/05/21/22/tindera-ng-gulay-patay-sa-pamamaril-sa-la-union/sports/05/21/22/sea-games-pilipinas-pang-4-na-sa-medal-tally/business/05/21/22/dof-bir-halt-creation-of-special-audit-task-forces/video/life/05/21/22/alamin-tourist-spots-ngayong-tag-ulan/sports/05/21/22/sea-games-ph-misses-podium-in-womens-volleyball-again