Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Graffiti artists brighten up 'Meeting of Styles PH 2022'

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 21 2022 09:18 PM

Graffiti artists kick off MOS PH 2022

An artist works on a piece during the "Meeting of Styles" graffiti festival at an open parking lot in Quezon City on Saturday. The international street art and graffiti event which originated in Germany features artists from different parts of the world for a two-day event, May 21-22. 

Read More:  graffiti   MOS PH   Meeting of Styles   mural  