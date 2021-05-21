Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Community debut ABS-CBN News Posted at May 21 2021 02:26 PM | Updated as of May 21 2021 02:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Andrea Taña (left) gives away relief goods at a community pantry her family set up to celebrate her 18th birthday on Arellano Street in Singalong, Manila on Friday. The family opted to do the community pantry instead of spending for a lavish debutante ball, to benefit about 800 of their neighbors. Read More: coronavirus covid19 community pantry debut relief multimedia multimedia photos /news/05/21/21/covid-vaccine-bpo-comelec-a4/overseas/05/21/21/lebanons-hezbollah-hails-historic-victory-for-palestinians/life/05/21/21/watch-bretman-rock-gives-tour-of-mansion-in-hawaii/entertainment/05/21/21/watch-bts-goes-beyond-k-pop-with-latest-genre-defying-single-butter/news/05/21/21/doh-backs-walk-in-lanes-in-covid-vaccination-centers