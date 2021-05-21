Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Community debut

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 21 2021 02:26 PM | Updated as of May 21 2021 02:33 PM

Community debut

Andrea Taña (left) gives away relief goods at a community pantry her family set up to celebrate her 18th birthday on Arellano Street in Singalong, Manila on Friday. The family opted to do the community pantry instead of spending for a lavish debutante ball, to benefit about 800 of their neighbors. 

Read More:  coronavirus   covid19   community pantry   debut   relief   multimedia   multimedia photos  