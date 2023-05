Graffiti artists spruce up former quarantine facilities

MULTIMEDIA

Meeting of Styles bring color to shipping containers

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Filipino graffiti artist Flip One spray paints a mural titled ‘Diwa’ on a shipping container in Taguig on Friday. Containers which were previously used as COVID-19 quarantine facilities are the canvas of locals and foreign artists for their artworks during the annual graffiti, street art, and mural festival dubbed ‘Meeting of Styles Philippines.’