Black naped oriole spotted Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 20 2021 01:35 PM A black naped oriole (oriolus chinensis) is spotted flying around UP Village in Quezon City on Thursday. The black naped oriole (locally called kilyawan in Tagalog and tulihaw in Visayan) is a fairly common bird in the Philippines, known to be omnivores eating mostly fruits and insects. It has been listed as a species of least concern but with decreasing population under the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red list.