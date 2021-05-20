MULTIMEDIA

Black naped oriole spotted

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A black naped oriole (oriolus chinensis) is spotted flying around UP Village in Quezon City on Thursday. The black naped oriole (locally called kilyawan in Tagalog and tulihaw in Visayan) is a fairly common bird in the Philippines, known to be omnivores eating mostly fruits and insects. It has been listed as a species of least concern but with decreasing population under the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red list.

