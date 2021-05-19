Home  >  Life

Summer bloom

Posted at May 19 2021 04:12 PM

Gardener Frank Haloc, 63, inspects the sunflowers at Palazzo Verde in Las Piñas City on Wednesday. Outdoor tourist attractions are permitted to open at 30 percent with strict adherence to minimum public health standards as the NCR-plus bubble is placed under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions.

