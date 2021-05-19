Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Summer bloom ABS-CBN News Posted at May 19 2021 04:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Gardener Frank Haloc, 63, inspects the sunflowers at Palazzo Verde in Las Piñas City on Wednesday. Outdoor tourist attractions are permitted to open at 30 percent with strict adherence to minimum public health standards as the NCR-plus bubble is placed under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions. Read More: sunflowers Palazzo Verde outdoor tourists attractions Las Piñas general community quarantine multimedia multimedia photos /news/05/19/21/philippine-general-hospital-unable-to-open-er-yet-spox/life/05/19/21/time-flies-so-fast-scarlet-snow-belo-finishes-kindergarten/news/05/19/21/ilang-education-frontliners-nabakunahan-na-kontra-covid-19/business/05/19/21/mga-dapat-gawin-bago-mag-renew-ng-car-insurance/news/05/19/21/500000-more-sinovac-doses-to-arrive-in-ph-thursday-envoy