Free haircuts in Caloocan

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Residents get free haircuts through a mobile grooming salon project set up in a village street in Caloocan City on Thursday. Free grooming and relaxation services are popular local government projects regularly making rounds of villages in Metro Manila. Local officials believe that personal wellness programs strengthen community relations and bring relief for many residents looking for inexpensive ways of respite from tiring days.