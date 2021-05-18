MULTIMEDIA
After a day's work
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 18 2021 10:31 PM
Fishermen return home after a day’s work in Laguna Lake, one of the country’s primary sources of freshwater fish, near C-6 Road in Taguig on Tuesday. The 2-day 2021 National Food Security Summit that started Tuesday and led by the Department of Agriculture, aims to address issues confronting the fishing and farming sectors, and access to nutritional and affordable food.
