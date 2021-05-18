MULTIMEDIA

After a day's work

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Fishermen return home after a day’s work in Laguna Lake, one of the country’s primary sources of freshwater fish, near C-6 Road in Taguig on Tuesday. The 2-day 2021 National Food Security Summit that started Tuesday and led by the Department of Agriculture, aims to address issues confronting the fishing and farming sectors, and access to nutritional and affordable food.