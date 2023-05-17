Artist Leon Ferrari's work on exhibit in Buenos Aires

MULTIMEDIA

Looking at 'Western and Christian Civilization'

Juan Ignacio Roncoroni, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

The work "Western and Christian Civilization" is on display as people visit the exhibition "Ferrari infinito" at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Monday (issued 17 May 2023). Around 250 works by the Argentine conceptual artist Leon Ferrari (1920-2013), including drawings, engravings, plans or ceramics, are exhibited at the National Museum of Fine Arts.