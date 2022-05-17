MULTIMEDIA

Bayanihan still alive in Igbaras, Iloilo

Courtesy of Em-Em Orbita

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A wooden house, carried by 60 men, is transferred 200 meters away from its original location in Igbaras, Iloilo on Sunday. Filipinos are known for the culture of bayanihan, which espouses communal unity by helping each other in achieving a specific goal.

Read More: Bayanihan Igbaras Iloilo