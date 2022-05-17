MULTIMEDIA
Bayanihan still alive in Igbaras, Iloilo
Courtesy of Em-Em Orbita
Posted at May 17 2022 03:42 PM
A wooden house, carried by 60 men, is transferred 200 meters away from its original location in Igbaras, Iloilo on Sunday. Filipinos are known for the culture of bayanihan, which espouses communal unity by helping each other in achieving a specific goal.
