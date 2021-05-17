MULTIMEDIA

Miss Mexico wins Miss Universe 2020

Rodrigo Varela, Getty Images/AFP

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi crowns Miss Mexico Andrea Meza after besting 74 other contestants during the Miss Universe 2020 pageant night at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, USA on Sunday. Completing the Miss Universe 2020 top 5 were 1st-runner up Julia Gama, Brazil; 2nd runner-up Janick Maceta Del Castillo, Peru; 3rd runner-up Adline Castelino, India; and 4th runner-up Kimberly Jimenez, Dominican Republic.