Miss Mexico wins Miss Universe 2020
May 17 2021
Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi crowns Miss Mexico Andrea Meza after besting 74 other contestants during the Miss Universe 2020 pageant night at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, USA on Sunday. Completing the Miss Universe 2020 top 5 were 1st-runner up Julia Gama, Brazil; 2nd runner-up Janick Maceta Del Castillo, Peru; 3rd runner-up Adline Castelino, India; and 4th runner-up Kimberly Jimenez, Dominican Republic.
