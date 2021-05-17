MULTIMEDIA

Crowning glory

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Beauty salon attendants take a break as they watch the 69th Miss Universe beauty pageant inside the Hair Studio along Ermita Street in Manila on Monday. Philippines, considered one of the beauty pageant powerhouses, has won a total of 4 Miss Universe titles in 1969, 1973, 2015 and 2018.

