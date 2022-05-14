Pilgrims celebrate Our Lady of Fatima anniversary

MULTIMEDIA

Celebrating Our Lady of Fatima

Filipe Amorim, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Pilgrims throw flower petals at a statue of Our Lady of Fatima during a procession at the Shrine of Fatima, central Portugal, on Friday. Thousands of pilgrims converged on the Fatima Sanctuary to celebrate the anniversary of Fatima's miracle when three shepherd children claimed to have seen the Virgin Mary in May 1917.