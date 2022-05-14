Pilgrims celebrate Our Lady of Fatima anniversary

MULTIMEDIA
Celebrating Our Lady of Fatima
Filipe Amorim, AFP
Posted at May 14 2022 02:46 PM
Pilgrims throw flower petals at a statue of Our Lady of Fatima during a procession at the Shrine of Fatima, central Portugal, on Friday. Thousands of pilgrims converged on the Fatima Sanctuary to celebrate the anniversary of Fatima's miracle when three shepherd children claimed to have seen the Virgin Mary in May 1917.
