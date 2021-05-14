Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

'Spider-Man' helps out in fire-hit Muntinlupa community

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 14 2021 11:29 PM

'Spider-Man' helps out in fire-hit Muntinlupa community

Paolo Felizarta, dressed as Spider-Man, distributes goods to children who lost their homes to a fire in Barangay Cupang, Muntinlupa City on Friday. Felizarta, known for doing charity work while dressed as the superhero, set up a community pantry with his friends to aid residents of the area after their homes were razed by a fire on April 27. 

Read More:  SPider-Man   Paolo Felizarta   community pantry   fire   fire aftermath   mutlimedia   multiemdia photos  