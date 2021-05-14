MULTIMEDIA

'Spider-Man' helps out in fire-hit Muntinlupa community

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Paolo Felizarta, dressed as Spider-Man, distributes goods to children who lost their homes to a fire in Barangay Cupang, Muntinlupa City on Friday. Felizarta, known for doing charity work while dressed as the superhero, set up a community pantry with his friends to aid residents of the area after their homes were razed by a fire on April 27.