Rabiya Mateo rocks PH flag-inspired costume at 69th Miss Universe

Rodrigo Varela, Getty Images via AFP

Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo appears onstage at the Miss Universe National Costume Show at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Thursday in Hollywood, Florida. Mateo, whose costume was created by the late designer Rocky Gathercole, is gearing up for the May 16 finals night (morning of May 17 in Manila), as she eyes the fifth Miss Universe crown for the country.