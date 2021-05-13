MULTIMEDIA

Enjoying the holiday

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People spend the regular holiday in Quezon Memorial Circle on Thursday, amid the modified enhanced community quarantine in NCR Plus. Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos in a statement Thursday said the Metro Manila Council has already decided on the capital region’s next quarantine status but agreed to keep it confidential before presenting it to Malacañang in a meeting set the same day.