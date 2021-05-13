Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Enjoying the holiday

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 13 2021 10:06 PM

Enjoying the holiday

People spend the regular holiday in Quezon Memorial Circle on Thursday, amid the modified enhanced community quarantine in NCR Plus. Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos in a statement Thursday said the Metro Manila Council has already decided on the capital region’s next quarantine status but agreed to keep it confidential before presenting it to Malacañang in a meeting set the same day. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   face shield   face mask   Quezon Memorial Circle   holiday   MECQ   NCR Plus   MMDA   MMC   quarantine status   multimedia   multimedia photos  