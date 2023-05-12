MULTIMEDIA

Mother's Day at the market

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Customers queue on Friday to purchase vegetables and rice at a pop-up market of the Department of Agriculture offering reduced prices. A report released by the Philippine Statistics Authority showed the country's gross domestic product grew 6.4 percent in the first quarter of 2023, the lowest growth following seven quarters of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic since the second quarter of 2021.



Read More: economy market GDP consumers mothers