MULTIMEDIA
Mother's Day at the market
Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE
Posted at May 12 2023 06:11 PM
Customers queue on Friday to purchase vegetables and rice at a pop-up market of the Department of Agriculture offering reduced prices. A report released by the Philippine Statistics Authority showed the country's gross domestic product grew 6.4 percent in the first quarter of 2023, the lowest growth following seven quarters of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic since the second quarter of 2021.
