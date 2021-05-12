Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Preparing the Golden Mosque for Eid'l Fitr

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Posted at May 12 2021 11:41 PM

Preparing the Golden Mosque for Eid'l Fitr

The Manila Golden Mosque is painted in preparation for Eid’l Fitr amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Quiapo, Manila on Wednesday. Malacañang declared May 13 a regular holiday in observance of the end of Ramadan while religious and mass gatherings remain subject to restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
 

Read More:  Ed'l Fitr   Eid al-Fitr   Golden Mosque   Quiapo   end of Ramadan   multimedia   multimedia photos  