Preparing the Golden Mosque for Eid'l Fitr

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

The Manila Golden Mosque is painted in preparation for Eid’l Fitr amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Quiapo, Manila on Wednesday. Malacañang declared May 13 a regular holiday in observance of the end of Ramadan while religious and mass gatherings remain subject to restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

