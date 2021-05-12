Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Preparing the Golden Mosque for Eid'l Fitr Eloisa Lopez, Reuters Posted at May 12 2021 11:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Manila Golden Mosque is painted in preparation for Eid’l Fitr amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Quiapo, Manila on Wednesday. Malacañang declared May 13 a regular holiday in observance of the end of Ramadan while religious and mass gatherings remain subject to restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Read More: Ed'l Fitr Eid al-Fitr Golden Mosque Quiapo end of Ramadan multimedia multimedia photos /news/05/13/21/2-binatilyo-sa-davao-occidental-lumangoy-ng-2-oras-para-humingi-ng-saklolo/spotlight/05/13/21/chit-estella-road-crash-justice/news/05/13/21/record-high-heat-index-dagupan-city-52-degrees/sports/05/13/21/nba-mavericks-look-for-improvement-against-pelicans/news/05/13/21/eidl-fitr-gatherings-suspended-in-maguindanao-lanao-del-sur-due-to-covid-19-restrictions