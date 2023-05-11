Home  >  Life

National heroes' monuments moved to Pinaglabanan Shrine

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 11 2023 06:46 PM | Updated as of May 11 2023 06:53 PM

A worker uses sandpaper on the surface of a statue of Emilio Jacinto at the Pinaglabanan Shrine in San Juan City on Thursday. The city’s Public Information Office released on Wednesday a statement on the move to relocate the monuments of national heroes to the park after former city mayor and current Senator JV Ejercito called out the plan.

