National heroes' monuments moved to Pinaglabanan Shrine

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A worker uses sandpaper on the surface of a statue of Emilio Jacinto at the Pinaglabanan Shrine in San Juan City on Thursday. The city’s Public Information Office released on Wednesday a statement on the move to relocate the monuments of national heroes to the park after former city mayor and current Senator JV Ejercito called out the plan.