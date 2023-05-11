Home > Life MULTIMEDIA National heroes' monuments moved to Pinaglabanan Shrine Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 11 2023 06:46 PM | Updated as of May 11 2023 06:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A worker uses sandpaper on the surface of a statue of Emilio Jacinto at the Pinaglabanan Shrine in San Juan City on Thursday. The city’s Public Information Office released on Wednesday a statement on the move to relocate the monuments of national heroes to the park after former city mayor and current Senator JV Ejercito called out the plan. Read More: Pinaglabanan Shrine national hero monuments Emilio Jacinto San Juan heroes monuments Pinaglabanan Shrine /sports/05/11/23/mga-kapwa-boksingero-nakiramay-sa-pagpanaw-ni-kenneth-egano/entertainment/05/11/23/look-moiras-ex-posts-sweet-selfie-with-mystery-woman/video/business/05/11/23/presyo-ng-sibuyas-sa-ilang-ncr-markets-dumoble/news/05/11/23/marcos-jr-back-in-manila-after-42nd-asean-summit/video/news/05/11/23/lto-may-higit-200000-backlog-sa-drivers-license-cards