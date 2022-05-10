Playing by the breakwater

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Carefree afternoon George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 10 2022 11:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Children spend time at the breakwater near a fishing village in Davao City on Tuesday, a day after the national and local elections. The city’s mayor, Sara Duterte, is poised to take the vice presidency with a dominating lead over her rivals and is set to lead the country with running mate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Duterte's popularity, regionalism crystalized votes for Marcos Jr., Sara Duterte: analysts Read More: Davao City children breakwater fishing village /news/05/10/22/pacquiao-concedes-i-know-how-to-accept-defeat/entertainment/05/10/22/list-celebrities-who-fell-short-in-halalan2022/news/05/10/22/in-lanao-del-norte-town-leni-sweeps-all-available-votes/news/05/10/22/de-lima-vows-to-keep-fighting-as-loss-looms/sports/05/10/22/sea-games-ph-beach-handball-cops-silver-in-vietnam