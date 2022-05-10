Home  >  Life

Carefree afternoon

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 10 2022 11:34 PM

Playing by the breakwater

Children spend time at the breakwater near a fishing village in Davao City on Tuesday, a day after the national and local elections. The city’s mayor, Sara Duterte, is poised to take the vice presidency with a dominating lead over her rivals and is set to lead the country with running mate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. 

