Playing by the breakwater

Carefree afternoon

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Children spend time at the breakwater near a fishing village in Davao City on Tuesday, a day after the national and local elections. The city’s mayor, Sara Duterte, is poised to take the vice presidency with a dominating lead over her rivals and is set to lead the country with running mate Ferdinand Marcos Jr.