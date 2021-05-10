Home  >  Life

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 10 2021 06:18 PM

Beat that!

Residents from nearby neighborhoods enjoy a dip at the waters of the river near the Wawa Dam in Rodriguez Rizal on Monday. People find ways to beat the heat as temperatures in the country reach scorching levels.

