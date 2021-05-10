Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Beat that! Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 10 2021 06:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents from nearby neighborhoods enjoy a dip at the waters of the river near the Wawa Dam in Rodriguez Rizal on Monday. People find ways to beat the heat as temperatures in the country reach scorching levels. Read More: heat NCR metro Wawa Dam Rizal summer dry season weather /news/05/10/21/nahuli-gubat-sa-ciudad-caloocan-resort-quarantine-doh/news/05/10/21/caloocan-resort-guests-in-quarantine-after-breaching-health-protocol-doh/video/business/05/10/21/philippines-free-wifi-refund-speedcast/business/05/10/21/ph-books-608-million-fdi-net-inflows-in-feb/news/05/10/21/ncr-plus-may-2021-quarantine-gcq-mecq