Makeshift pool party along NIA Road

MULTIMEDIA
Just add water
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 09 2023 06:10 PM
A child spits water while taking a dip at a makeshift pool at a community along NIA Road in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City on Tuesday. Despite the 39° heat index forecast issued by PAGASA, the agency also warned the public to be ready for moderate to heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds due to a Low Pressure Area (LPA) spotted east of northeastern Mindanao.
