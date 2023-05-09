Makeshift pool party along NIA Road

MULTIMEDIA

Just add water

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A child spits water while taking a dip at a makeshift pool at a community along NIA Road in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City on Tuesday. Despite the 39° heat index forecast issued by PAGASA, the agency also warned the public to be ready for moderate to heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds due to a Low Pressure Area (LPA) spotted east of northeastern Mindanao.